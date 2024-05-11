Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.82

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.82 and last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 44596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSBD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.09 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 45.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.31%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs BDC

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Articles

