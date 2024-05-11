Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 18.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 19.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 10,453 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 1.6 %

GBDC stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61.

Golub Capital BDC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.