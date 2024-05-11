Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 1,850.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Good Gaming Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GMER opened at 0.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.02 and a 200 day moving average of 0.02. Good Gaming has a 52-week low of 0.01 and a 52-week high of 0.04.
About Good Gaming
