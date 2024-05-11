Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 1,850.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Good Gaming Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GMER opened at 0.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.02 and a 200 day moving average of 0.02. Good Gaming has a 52-week low of 0.01 and a 52-week high of 0.04.

About Good Gaming

Good Gaming, Inc operates tournament gaming platform and online destination targeting esports players and participants that want to compete at the high school or college level worldwide. It also develops MicroBuddies that combines Ethereum ERC721 non-fungible tokens (NFT), non-standard ERC20 tokens, and strategic gameplay to replicate and create NFTs.

