GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

GoPro Trading Down 7.3 %

GPRO opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $295.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.99 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 36.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that GoPro will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GoPro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,823,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 166,640 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoPro by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,308 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,677,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 197,046 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of GoPro by 35.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,612,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 421,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 15.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 149,369 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

