GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.
GoPro Trading Down 7.3 %
GPRO opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45.
GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $295.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.99 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 36.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that GoPro will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.
