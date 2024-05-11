Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

GOSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 23,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $26,879.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,293 shares in the company, valued at $139,539.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,620 shares of company stock worth $39,682. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 51.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 931,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,763,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after purchasing an additional 128,150 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 98.6% during the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 556,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 276,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

See Also

