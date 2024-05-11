Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Insider David Arnold Sells 12,000 Shares

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report) insider David Arnold sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 952 ($11.96), for a total value of £114,240 ($143,517.59).

David Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, David Arnold sold 11,667 shares of Grafton Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 977 ($12.27), for a total transaction of £113,986.59 ($143,199.23).

Shares of Grafton Group stock opened at GBX 973.40 ($12.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,158.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.51. Grafton Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 737.20 ($9.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,026.60 ($12.90). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 967.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 915.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share. This is a boost from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.56) to GBX 1,100 ($13.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.32) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.08) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

