Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

Shares of GO stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.13. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $989.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.44 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 32,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $7,848,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $330,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 506,588 shares of company stock valued at $13,367,577. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

