Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on June 17th

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
Group 1 Automotive has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.
Group 1 Automotive Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $301.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.78 and its 200-day moving average is $278.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $215.38 and a 1-year high of $310.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.83.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Group 1 Automotive
About Group 1 Automotive
Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Group 1 Automotive
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.