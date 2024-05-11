Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on June 17th

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Group 1 Automotive has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $301.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.78 and its 200-day moving average is $278.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $215.38 and a 1-year high of $310.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total value of $412,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,557.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.83.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

