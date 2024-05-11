Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR) to Issue Annual Dividend of $5.73 on June 10th

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 5.727 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.71.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $348.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $165.00 and a 12 month high of $357.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.74. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.79). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $392.31 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 24.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $274.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

