GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,833 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in GSK by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 27,956 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of GSK by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,246 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 0.8% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 181,497 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Trading Up 0.9 %

GSK stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.37. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $45.10.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

