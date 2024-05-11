Guggenheim Boosts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $94.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price target upped by Guggenheim from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.31.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $82.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Aptiv has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $113.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,902,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $854,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,092,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,774 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,158,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,650,000 after purchasing an additional 850,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 138.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,121,000 after buying an additional 747,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

