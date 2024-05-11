Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Stock Price Down 6.7% on Insider Selling

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.7% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $86.81 and last traded at $87.02. 212,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 455,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.25.

Specifically, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $218,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HAE shares. TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.93.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 29,450.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

