HC Wainwright Comments on Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – HC Wainwright increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.77 EPS.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $94.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.29.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.34% and a negative return on equity of 178.60%. The business had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 284.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $77,799.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,539.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $3,341,711.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,261,880.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $77,799.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,453 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,539.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,334 shares of company stock worth $26,511,351. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,746,000 after buying an additional 1,571,606 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,145,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,400,000 after buying an additional 1,121,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,640,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,460,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,277,000 after purchasing an additional 677,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,053,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,089,000 after purchasing an additional 588,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.