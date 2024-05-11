HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

OPKO Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. OPKO Health has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.24.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OPKO Health will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPKO Health

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,868,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,779,542.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,923,000. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 934,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 6.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 30.0% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 39.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 140.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 18,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Further Reading

