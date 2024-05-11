HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) EVP Michael S. Cuffe Sells 1,600 Shares

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $326.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $335.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.06 and a 200-day moving average of $299.91.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

