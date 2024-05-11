Head to Head Survey: VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Free Report) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares VIA optronics and Allegro MicroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIA optronics N/A N/A N/A Allegro MicroSystems 21.14% 23.84% 19.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VIA optronics and Allegro MicroSystems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIA optronics $230.25 million N/A -$10.75 million N/A N/A Allegro MicroSystems $973.65 million 5.31 $187.36 million $1.14 23.47

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Allegro MicroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than VIA optronics.

56.5% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of VIA optronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for VIA optronics and Allegro MicroSystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIA optronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Allegro MicroSystems 0 1 6 0 2.86

Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus target price of $37.13, indicating a potential upside of 38.73%.

Volatility and Risk

VIA optronics has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats VIA optronics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

