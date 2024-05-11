Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.30.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $20.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -93.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HR. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

