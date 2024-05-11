Helen of Troy Limited to Post FY2027 Earnings of $8.65 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Helen of Troy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department expects that the company will earn $8.65 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Helen of Troy’s current full-year earnings is $8.17 per share.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $489.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.88 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $151.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of HELE opened at $102.40 on Friday. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $143.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,380,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,761,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 114,215 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,351.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 83,744 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,583,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,921,000.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

