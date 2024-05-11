Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Stock Position Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,795 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $687.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 28.57%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.
About Helmerich & Payne
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
