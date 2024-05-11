Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Stock Position Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,795 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

HP opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $687.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Helmerich & Payne

About Helmerich & Payne

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.