Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Hits New 52-Week High at $831.00

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 831 ($10.44) and last traded at GBX 829 ($10.41), with a volume of 54241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 827 ($10.39).

Henderson Smaller Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £623.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1,032.10 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 780.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 766.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Get Henderson Smaller Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Yen Mei Lim acquired 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.84) per share, for a total transaction of £9,991.08 ($12,551.61). 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henderson Smaller Companies Company Profile

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.