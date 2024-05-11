Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the April 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HENOY opened at $22.19 on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $22.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.52.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.3371 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

