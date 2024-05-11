Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) PT Lowered to $80.00 at UBS Group

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs restated a market perform rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.73.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

