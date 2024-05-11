Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HRTX. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

HRTX stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.22.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 127.3% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 26,713,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,963,503 shares during the last quarter. JW Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.1% in the third quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 2,407,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 100,603 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,226,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,529,567 shares during the period. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 28.6% during the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 2,109,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 469,548 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

