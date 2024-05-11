Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Position Cut by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

HES stock opened at $160.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hess Co. has a one year low of $124.27 and a one year high of $167.75.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on HES shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $8,330,973.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,457,302.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

