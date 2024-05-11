Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Stake Cut by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,210 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.10% of Hexcel worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 171,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,377,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,621,000 after purchasing an additional 81,389 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.13 per share, for a total transaction of $641,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,706.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 43,400 shares of company stock worth $2,820,322. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE HXL opened at $72.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.60.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hexcel from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

