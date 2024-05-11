Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.79.

HIBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $74.00 to $87.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Hibbett during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Hibbett during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hibbett by 15.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Hibbett by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $86.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.91 and a 200 day moving average of $68.87. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.72.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hibbett will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

