Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.29 on July 12th

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Himax Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 114.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Himax Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 2.02. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64.
Himax Technologies Company Profile
Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.
