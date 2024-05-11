Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HOLX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $75.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.29. Hologic has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hologic will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at $119,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 24.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 42.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Hologic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Hologic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

