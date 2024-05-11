Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Short Interest Up 1,750.0% in April

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 1,750.0% from the April 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Trading Down 1.4 %

HNHPF stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.21. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $10.54.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides electronic OEM services. The company offers consumer electronics comprising of television sets, game consoles, set-top boxes, and speakers. It also provides cloud networking products consisting of routers, servers, edge computing, data centers, and satellite communications and other related equipment.

