Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 516.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $1,414,872. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.28. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.55.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.