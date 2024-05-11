Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $910.50

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 910.50 ($11.44) and last traded at GBX 909 ($11.42), with a volume of 684499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 898 ($11.28).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HWDN shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($12.69) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.56) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 865 ($10.87) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 670 ($8.42) to GBX 680 ($8.54) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 930 ($11.68) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 856.43 ($10.76).

Howden Joinery Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,009.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 875.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 796.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.20) per share. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,565.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howden Joinery Group

In other news, insider Andrew Livingston purchased 18 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £153.09 ($192.32) per share, for a total transaction of £2,755.62 ($3,461.83). In related news, insider Paul Hayes bought 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 848 ($10.65) per share, with a total value of £1,797.76 ($2,258.49). Also, insider Andrew Livingston purchased 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £153.09 ($192.32) per share, for a total transaction of £2,755.62 ($3,461.83). Insiders have bought a total of 7,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,537,178 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

