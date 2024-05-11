Huntsman Co. (HUN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on June 28th

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Huntsman has increased its dividend by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Huntsman has a dividend payout ratio of 63.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Huntsman to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.8%.

Huntsman stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

HUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

