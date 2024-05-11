HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Hits New 52-Week High at $346.00

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 346 ($4.35) and last traded at GBX 341 ($4.28), with a volume of 146975 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 313 ($3.93).
HUTCHMED Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,520.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 275.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 269.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59.
About HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.
