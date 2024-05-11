HUYA (HUYA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.51 million. On average, analysts expect HUYA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HUYA Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. HUYA has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.09 and a beta of 0.61.

HUYA Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

