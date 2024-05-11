iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

iA Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$91.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$85.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$87.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$77.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.90.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.49 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. Equities analysts expect that iA Financial will post 10.3700341 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on IAG. CIBC raised iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins dropped their price objective on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cormark raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$89.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.63, for a total value of C$433,140.00. In related news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.63, for a total transaction of C$433,140.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total value of C$119,091.98. Insiders have sold a total of 11,400 shares of company stock worth $975,169 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

Featured Stories

