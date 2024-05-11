iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Short Interest Up 1,031.8% in April

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 1,031.8% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICLK opened at $1.24 on Friday. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of iClick Interactive Asia Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers iAudience, a market intelligence platform to provide real-time insights of the target audiences and competitive landscapes, which allows enterprises to explore potential market opportunities and drive long-term business growth; iAccess, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iNsights 2.0, a marketing analytics platform that provides marketers with in-depth analyses, including conversion path analysis, cross-channel effectiveness analysis, and E-commerce analysis; iSCRM, a WeChat social customer relationship management that provides enterprises with WeChat private traffic management and operation; and iParllay, a social commerce platform that enhances customer management and marketing automation capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.