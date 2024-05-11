IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IDYA. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.42. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.09% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth $67,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth $101,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

