Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,633 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 29,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 51,449 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 29,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $1,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $69.85 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4377 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

