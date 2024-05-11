Imunon (IMNN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect Imunon to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter.
Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Imunon to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Imunon Stock Down 8.6 %
NASDAQ:IMNN opened at $1.38 on Friday. Imunon has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94.
Imunon Company Profile
Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.
