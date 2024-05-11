Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $117.00 to $120.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Ingredion traded as high as $119.02 and last traded at $118.57, with a volume of 15489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.45.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ingredion

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Ingredion

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total value of $282,171.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,085.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total value of $282,171.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,085.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $6,399,076.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,635,601.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,289 shares of company stock worth $7,185,108. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Ingredion by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank boosted its position in Ingredion by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.66.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.08. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.