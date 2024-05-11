InnovAge Holding Corp. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:INNV)

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for InnovAge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst J. Haase now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for InnovAge’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). InnovAge had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $188.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of InnovAge from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

INNV opened at $4.08 on Thursday. InnovAge has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INNV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in InnovAge by 386.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 28,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,842,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after buying an additional 13,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,402,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 238,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

