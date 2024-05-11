Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, William Blair raised Inogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of INGN opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $78.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.67 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a negative net margin of 30.07%. Inogen’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 347.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 265,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 206,125 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inogen by 195.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 257,940 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Inogen by 39.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 14.9% during the third quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 589,604 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 76,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 225,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 95,913 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

