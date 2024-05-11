Inozyme Pharma’s (INZY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on INZY. Bank of America dropped their target price on Inozyme Pharma from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday.

Inozyme Pharma Price Performance

Shares of INZY opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 13.36 and a current ratio of 14.05. Inozyme Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Treco sold 7,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $52,209.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,415.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inozyme Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INZY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,419,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 33,998 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,179,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after buying an additional 54,837 shares during the last quarter. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,885,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 505,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

