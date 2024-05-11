Insider Buying: AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Director Acquires $201,404.50 in Stock

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) Director W Marston Becker purchased 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,842.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

AXIS Capital stock opened at $70.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.14. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $51.61 and a twelve month high of $70.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AXS shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AXS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.