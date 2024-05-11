Insider Buying: Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Director Purchases $162,800.00 in Stock

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) Director Marshall Heinberg purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 293,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,993.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CTOS opened at $4.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $411.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.98 million. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.24%. Custom Truck One Source’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 851.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

