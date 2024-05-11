Insider Buying: Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Buys C$226,765.00 in Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) Director Don Gray bought 294,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$226,765.00.

Don Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gear Energy alerts:

On Friday, May 3rd, Don Gray acquired 705,500 shares of Gear Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$515,015.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Don Gray sold 32,000 shares of Gear Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total value of C$21,120.00.

Gear Energy Price Performance

GXE opened at C$0.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.68. Gear Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.04. The firm has a market cap of C$200.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 3.73.

Gear Energy Announces Dividend

Gear Energy ( TSE:GXE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$37.52 million for the quarter. Gear Energy had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 7.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.1199324 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price target on Gear Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GXE

Gear Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.