Insider Buying: Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Buys C$226,765.00 in Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) Director Don Gray bought 294,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$226,765.00.
Don Gray also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 3rd, Don Gray acquired 705,500 shares of Gear Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$515,015.00.
- On Monday, March 11th, Don Gray sold 32,000 shares of Gear Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total value of C$21,120.00.
Gear Energy Price Performance
GXE opened at C$0.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.68. Gear Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.04. The firm has a market cap of C$200.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 3.73.
Gear Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price target on Gear Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on GXE
Gear Energy Company Profile
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gear Energy
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.