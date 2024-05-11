Insider Buying: PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) CFO Purchases $249,948.79 in Stock

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 16,157 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,180.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $16.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.06. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.18). PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,792,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 13.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,372,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,510,000 after purchasing an additional 167,445 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 123,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 69,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PENN. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.92.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Featured Articles

