Insider Selling: Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $5.30 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $213.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,624,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,616,000 after buying an additional 2,345,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,352 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,087,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,445,000 after acquiring an additional 84,920 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 95.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,246,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,457,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,840 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDE has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.25 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CDE

About Coeur Mining

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.