Insider Selling: Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,605,901 shares in the company, valued at $38,511,022.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Leonard Livschitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $105,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $178,050.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Leonard Livschitz sold 11,884 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $142,964.52.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $185,400.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $208,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $196,200.00.

GDYN opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $777.17 million, a PE ratio of 341.11 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $14.70.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $78.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.64 million. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $142,000. American Trust increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

