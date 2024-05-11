Insider Selling: Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,229,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,932,785.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 25th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 3,620 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $78,047.20.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 21,968 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $446,609.44.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $200,400.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 2,193 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $44,956.50.

On Friday, April 5th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $97,800.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $102,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $243,230.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 3,852 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $60,861.60.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $167,310.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,542 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $167,108.28.

Lifeway Foods Stock Down 1.5 %

Lifeway Foods stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $395.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $28.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 7.10%. Equities analysts predict that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LWAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LWAY. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lifeway Foods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 656.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Further Reading

